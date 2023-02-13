AGH Outpatient Services Restored after Ransomware Attack

Several services that have been unavailable at Atlantic General Hospital because of a ransomware attack on January 29th are now back online. AGH says that all outpatient services – including walk-in lab, imaging and AGHRx RediScripts Pharmacy are now open. The ransomware attack knocked the hospitals computer network out of commission and have been working to restore functionality of the system. Even with the hospital’s network down – the emergency room was still operational and treating patients, elective surgeries went on along with other outpatient services.