Agreement Could Expand Offshore Wind Energy In Md.

US Wind and Tradepoint Atlantic announced Tuesday that they have agreed to a partnership that would expand development of offshore wind energy in Maryland.

The deal is expected to generate 3,600 jobs and more than $800-million of investment into Maryland’s economy.

Maryland is part of a three-state collaboration with Virginia and North Carolina that looks to advance offshore wind projects.

“Offshore wind presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the state of Maryland to expand and diversify our economy and our energy portfolio,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “For six and a half years now, our state has been leading the charge when it comes to supporting responsible and clean energy projects, and we are proud to continue setting an example for the nation of strong environmental leadership. With one of the most skilled workforces in the nation, one of the best ports and marine facilities in America, and with our administration’s continued commitment to clean and renewable energy, I am confident that Maryland will continue to be a prime location for offshore wind development.”

The deal would create a manufacturing operation at Sparrows Point, Baltimore County. Tower parts would be manufactured there for US Wind and potentially other wind farm operations.

US Wind has a lease to build wind energy turbines 13 miles off Ocean City.







