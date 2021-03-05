AG’s Use of Force Investigation Finds DSP Corporal that Killed DE Veteran’s Cemetery Shooter Justified

Pictures courtesy Delaware Attorney General

The Delaware Attorney General has found that DSP Corporal Ricardo Torres was justified in the use of force to protect himself and others after a shooting last May that resulted in the death of a Middletown man, who had shot an elderly couple from Elkton while they visited their son’s grave site at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Bear. Investigation showed that Torres fired the shot that killed 29 year old Sheldon Francis of Middletown as he rained gunfire on a State Police SORT team as well as members of New Castle County Police. After shooting the couple, Francis ran into a wooded area near the cemetery. Rifle fire from Frances also struck nearby homes, which police evacuated. No third persons were injured and all property damage was because of Francis’s gunfire.

