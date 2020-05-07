Air Force display to be held to honor healthcare heroes in Sussex County

A Sussex County Air Force Salute will be held later this month where a series of amazing aircraft will circle the skies to honor our healthcare heroes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The recent fly-overs by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels have been tremendous morale boosters for those who witnessed them. But, unfortunately, those teams are not scheduled to fly over Sussex County.



To remedy that shortfall, WGMD’s Program Director and Operations Manager Walt Palmer reached out to the owner of the B-25 Mitchell bomber “Panchito” and planned a locally produced fly-over for Sussex at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

So far, included in the event will be Panchito, a P51 Mustang, and several other assets of the Delaware Aviation Museum.

The flights will include fly-overs of Beebe, Bayhealth, and Nanticoke hospitals. Paths will also take the aircraft up and down Routes 113 and Route 13 to increase visibility for residents across Sussex County, Delaware.

The owners of the aircraft agreed to participate for the cost of their fuel and oil. And, as a result, donations are needed to help raise $10,000 to cover those costs.

It has been agreed that any excess donations will be used to purchase gift cards from participating restaurants to be distributed to healthcare workers and first responder teams.

Please support this salute to our healthcare, EMS, and first responders! To donate, click here.