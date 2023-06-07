Air Quality Alert Issued Across MD Eastern Shore

The Maryland Department of Environment has issued an Air Quality alert across Maryland Eastern Shore. An air quality alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

Additional Details from the Wicomico County Health Department:

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens – take any of these steps to

reduce your exposure:

• Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

• Keep outdoor activities short.

• Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

• Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as

hard.

• Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

• Be active outdoors when air quality is better.