Airman at Dover Air Force Base Arrested for Sexual Abuse of a Child

Delaware State Police arrested an airman as a result of an investigation into a case involving the 20-year-old man and the continuous sexual abuse of a child. Amir Hughes of Dover faces rape charges resulting from the abuse. In April this year, Delaware State Police Detectives began investigating a sexual relationship between Amir Hughes, an airman stationed at Dover Air Force Base, and a 14-year-old girl. During the investigation, detectives learned that Hughes was involved in an on-going sexual relationship with the juvenile. On May 30th, Hughes was arrested and taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with 10 counts of Rape 2nd Degree (Felony). Hughes is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $600,000 cash bond.

Amir Hughes