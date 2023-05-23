Alcohol Compliance Checks to be Run in OC throughout the Summer
Alcohol compliance checks will be run throughout the summer season by the Ocean City Police Department and Worcester County Health Department. These checks will take place at area bars, restaurants and alcohol retailers in the resort. The reason for the operation is to ensure employees of businesses that provide alcohol are not selling to anyone under the age of 21. The police will be testing out the BISU ID Scanner, which is intended to give accurate and precise responses to the ID cards being scanned.