All MD Comptroller Branch Offices Closed – Taxpayer Help Available by Phone or Email

All MD Comptroller Branch Offices closed throughout the state until further notice. Taxpayers have many options to complete their tax returns. They can still file electronically and have their questions answered via phone or email. We have extended nearly every deadline for payment of state taxes to help families facing employment challenges and to keep cash flowing in our economy, as well as to reduce the volume of assistance provided by our taxpayer services agents. Taxpayers are urged to file their Maryland state income tax returns electronically, including the use of direct deposit for refunds. Taxpayers also can email their questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov or call 1-800-MD-TAXES for help weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Comptroller Franchot announced several deadline extensions for income, corporate and business tax payments. They are as follows:

April 15 – Filing deadline for federal income tax or to file a federal extension. No separate Maryland extension is necessary if you file a federal extension.

June 1 – Returns and payments are due for Maryland business-related taxes not collected in March, April and May including sales and use tax, withholding tax, and admissions & amusement tax, alcohol tax, tobacco tax, and motor fuel tax, as well as tire recycling fee and bay restoration fee returns.

July 15 – Deadline for Maryland individual, corporate, pass through entity, and fiduciary income tax payments, as well as March quarterly estimated payments.

October 15 – Deadline for filing Maryland income tax returns if a federal extension was filed.