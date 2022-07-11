Almost-Stolen Artwork Returned to City Hall Exhibition

This photo, Whirly, Twirly World, by Barbara Rodgers from the Coastal Camera Club, was almost stolen the previous Friday from Rehoboth Beach City Hall. The would-be thief was confronted and gave up the artwork as he fled. Police arrested the 43-year-old male suspect from Slaughter Beach minutes later on Coastal Highway.

He has been charged with attempting to commit theft, driving while suspended and failure to signal while changing lanes.

Police had taken the photo for evidence but it is back on display. It had a sales price of $85. Rodgers says she does not know why her work was targeted by the man. He had been in alderman’s court which was opposite the exhibition.