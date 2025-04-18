Alonzo Parker Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of Minor

Fifteen years in prison is the sentence for 60 year old Alonzo Parker, Jr., of Salisbury who was convicted in December for the sexual abuse of a minor and other offenses. Parker was sentenced Thursday by Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County Kathleen Beckstead who also ordered that should he be released from prison, Parker will be under supervised probation with sex offender requirements for 3 years and be required to register as a Tier III sexual offender for life.

Additional information from the Wicomico County State’s Attorney:

This sentence represented the top of Parker, Jr.’s, sentencing guidelines, which ranged from 4 to 15 years of incarceration. Parker, Jr., was convicted on December 11, 2024, after a three-day jury trial, of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, three counts of Third-Degree Sexual Offense, four counts of Fourth-Degree Sexual Offense, and four counts of Second-Degree Assault.

From 1998 through 2002, Parker, Jr., sexually abused a minor within his care and responsibility. Parker, Jr., did so while acting in an official capacity at a local church, where he gained access to the victim for many years. The victim was under the age of 18 throughout the continued abuse.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, “The wounds left by this abuse are felt by this survivor to this day. The Court’s sentence at the top of this defendant’s sentencing guidelines sends a message that sexual abuse is not tolerated in Wicomico County. I hope that this resolution brings much-deserved peace to the survivor.”