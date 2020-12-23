Altercation Leads To Bridgeville Man’s Arrest

A Bridgeville man is charged with pointing a handgun at another man during an argument.

Delaware State Police responded to a reported altercation on Blanchard Road in Greenwood Monday night. Police said an investigation determined that 39-year-old Antonio White retrieved a handgun from inside a home and threatened to harm a 24-year-old man. During a fight, the weapon was taken away from White. The victim left the scene.



Troopers arrived and took White to an area hospital, as he requested, for medical attention. He was then charged with weapons-related offenses and aggravated menacing.