ALTERED TRAFFIC PATTERN – Division & College Avenue Signal Failure

SALISBURY, Maryland — The traffic signal at the intersection of Division Street and College Avenue has suffered a failure which has required a severe change in traffic flow through the intersection that will last for several days.

It is suggested that you avoid the intersection if at all possible and use alternate paths to your destination. Please utilize Route 12 and Route 13 traveling North and South.

The Department of Infrastructure and Development has identified the problem and closed through traffic from Division Street going north and south. From both directions, only a right turn onto College Avenue is possible.

Traffic on College Avenue will retain through movement and the ability to make a right turn onto Division with restriction. However, no left turn can be made from College to Division.

The City had hoped that there was a quick fix to the issue, however, further investigation has shown that there is a problem with the underground lines that will require a contractor, which is assessing the situation.

The repair will be completed as quickly as possible, but poor weather could prolong the process.