Seaford will be home to an Amazon distribution facility.

The company plans to lease more than 100,000 square feet of space on Dulaney Street in an agreement with NAI Coastal.

Seaford’s proximity to East Coast metro areas apparently was attractive to Amazon, as well as space for about 550 vehicles.

Jobs will reportedly start at $15 an hour. Amazon’s operation is expected to be up and running in May. Delaware Business Times reports there would be hundreds of full- and part-time jobs.