AMBER ALERT: For Missing Dover Teen

Dover Police have issued an Amber Alert for 17 year old Taniyah Quail-Marker from Dover. Police say she left a relative’s home around midnight with a male subject – attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful. Police believe her safety may be at risk and that her missing status is NOT voluntary. Quail-Marker is black with black hair and brown eyes, about 5′ 4” and 240 pounds. She was wearing a blue cookie monster shirt, unknown color shorts and white Crocs. She was seen with a skinny light-skinned black male with dreadlocks and wearing dark clothing inside a blue Nissan Versa with ALASKA tags – JPL799. Contact 9-1-1 if you have information.