AMBER ALERT: Missing 2 Year Old from Georgetown, DE

On Monday, July 27, 2020, the Georgetown Police Department is actively searching for a missing child, 2-year-old CRISTOBAL L. LOPEZ. The Georgetown Police Department received information today that Cristobal has been missing since sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The preliminary investigation has determined that Cristobal was last seen on the evening of July 25, 2020, in the unit block of South Front Street, Georgetown, while in the custody of the child’s cousin. On Sunday, July 26, 2020 at approximately 5:00 a.m. the cousin discovered that Cristobal had been taken by his mother 26-year-old ANGELINA L. LOPEZ of Seaford, DE. Angelina had made arrangements to stay at her cousin’s house for the evening to visit with her child. Angelina has an active court order indicating that the child is to remain in the custody of the cousin and Angelina is to have no unlawful contact or unsupervised visits with Cristobal.

Cristobal is a two-year old white, Hispanic male child with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blues shoes and a yellow t-shirt.

Angelina is a white Hispanic female, 5’00” tall, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt and blue pants. It was discovered that Angelina took a black and light blue car seat from the cousin’s residence.

Detectives believe the child may be in imminent danger. There is no vehicle information at this time.

An active felony warrant for breach of release for Angelina is currently being obtained by the Georgetown Police Department with further charges pending.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Information and inquiries should be referred to the Georgetown Public Information Officer, Detective Joseph Melvin at 302-856-6613. Citizens may also call Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com