Amendment to Legislation Increasing Penalties for Those Who Fail to Yield Right of Way to Emergency Vehicles

An amendment to a legislation pertaining to emergency responders that was introduced in March has been proposed. The legislation has to do with the operation of vehicles on approach of authorized emergency vehicles. The amendment introduced yesterday by State Representative Jeff Hilovsky clarifies that a magistrate may assign a sentence of community service instead of a fine for an equivalent value of work. The bill also requires the Department of Transportation to update the Driver’s Manual within a year of enactment of this Act and encourages other organizations to raise awareness of a driver’s duties under this section. The legislation increases the penalties for persons who violate this section, which requires drivers to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle making use of audible or visual signals, or a police vehicle using an audible signal only. The amendment is attached to the legislation and awaits consideration.

Legislation Summary (from when Introduced on 3/7/24):

3/7/24Primary Sponsor:

HilovskyAdditional Sponsor(s):

Sen. Wilson

Rep. D. ShortCo-Sponsor(s):

Sen. Sokola

Reps. Jones Giltner, Osienski, Parker Selby, Yearick, CookeLong Title:

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 21 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO OPERATION OF VEHICLES ON APPROACH OF AUTHORIZED EMERGENCY VEHICLES.Original Synopsis:

This Act addresses the growing concern over the safety of emergency responders. It increases the penalties for persons who violate this section, which requires drivers to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle making use of audible or visual signals, or a police vehicle using an audible signal only. The fines are increased and after two penalties, a person who violates this section will be subject to a 90-day suspension of their driver’s license. This change in fines and loss of driving privileges increases the penalty to make this a serious offense. This Act also clarifies that a driver who is unable to safely yield the right of way must slow to at least 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit. There have been numerous accidents causing personal injury and even death by inattentive drivers. Hopefully, this will help improve awareness and safety and avoid putting our Police, Fire, Ambulance, Paramedics, Fire Police, DelDOT employees, tow truck operators , utility crews and the distressed citizen broken down on our highways in jeopardy.