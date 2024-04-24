Amendment to Legislation Introduced Regarding Possession of a Firearm in Safe School Zone Offense

Legislation that has been introduced regarding the prohibition of possession of a firearm in a Safe School Zone. Under this amendment, this prohibition would not apply to any individual who has such a weapon in or upon any part of the buildings or grounds of a college or university– if the individual has written authorization from the administration of the college or university or a designated representative of the administration. House Amendment 1 to House Bill 311 is awaiting consideration. House Bill 311 itself, which was introduced at the end of February, adds post-secondary colleges and universities to the Safe School Zone criminal offense so that any person who knowingly possesses a firearm, as defined in Title 11, while in or on a college or university facility or campus may be charged with this additional offense.

Additional Information from the Original Bill (HB 311) Introduced on February 29th

In many states acts of violence have been committed with the use of firearms on college and university campuses that have resulted in both injury and death to students and faculty. This Act adds post-secondary colleges and universities to the Safe School Zone criminal offense so that any person who knowingly possesses a firearm, as defined in Title 11, while in or on a college or university facility or campus may be charged with this additional offense. The same exceptions set forth in the statute will apply to a college or university. This Act also adds commissioned security guards to the categories of individuals who may possess a firearm while acting in their official capacity within a Safe School Zone. A person convicted under this section will be guilty of a Class E felony. This Act also makes a technical correction to conform existing law to the standards of the Delaware Legislative Drafting Manual.