UPDATED: American Discovery 250 Relay Nearing it’s End at Cape Henlopen State Park

UPDATED – 11/13/26 – The American Discovery Relay 250 is nearing Delmarva – where it will end on Thanksgiving Day – at Cape Henlopen State Park. Today participants will run and ride bicycles through northern West Virginia from the Dolly Sods Picnic Area to Keyser (47.7 miles) and Saturday its all on bike to Paw Paw – a distance of about 35.8 miles. Sunday is a rest day. Then Monday they leave Paw Paw and ride to the Williamsport, Maryland Visitor Center – just over 56 miles.

The American Discovery Relay 250 left the San Francisco area at the beginning of July.

For additional information – or if you’re interested in joining one of the remaining legs – either biking, walking or running.

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ORIGINAL STORY – 06/19/2026 – On July 1st the American Discovery 250 Relay will begin at Point Reyes in California and 6800-miles later will end in Lewes on Thanksgiving Day. The relay includes hikers, runners, bicyclers and others who go the full distance or a portion of it each day – carrying a copy of the Declaration of Independence from coast to coast. The relay will cross the Golden Gate Bridge on July 4th Participants can still sign up for a part of the relay – which will end at the Atlantic Ocean at Cape Henlopen State Park on Thanksgiving Day. The sections of the relay in Maryland and Delaware have openings.

Additional information on the AD 250 Relay:

Click here for the AD 250 Relay calendar – select one of the four regions, or scroll down to see the entire calendar. Click the “Details” icon to see the map for each specific day. Once you know your preferred day(s) and your start and end points, click here to sign up.

Join the celebration by participating for a day or more in a relay, attending some of the locally-hosted events, or sharing your story of personal growth and adventure. Together, we commemorate America’s past and shape our future.

There are many ways to learn about America. We welcome you as a participant, sponsor, or simply an enthusiast who follows the relay from your couch at home! On any given day, there may be between 5 and 50 participants carrying the baton, and you are welcome to recruit your friends and neighbors.

The relay is a celebration of America and a celebration of the American Discovery Trail — educating people about American history, culture, and nature. This is not a sports or athletic contest, exhibition, festival, parade, or fundraiser. The American Discovery Trail goes past numerous historic sites, through dozens of ecosystems, and it is hosted by hundreds of communities.

The 35-year-old route passes through lands and trails overseen by numerous state and local agencies and organizations in fifteen states, the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, as well as near the homes of more than 40 million people. Relayers and participants will be from around the country and also abroad, with opportunities for businesses, families, students, older residents, and communities of all types to be involved.

For more information, contact us at relay@discoverytrail.org‍ ‍

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