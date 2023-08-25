American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 in Seaford to Restore World War I Field Artillery Piece

World War I Field Artillery Piece at American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 in Seaford

The removal of the World War I Field Artillery Piece – the cannon – that is on the front lawn of the American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 in Seaford will be removed for restoration on August 31st. The cannon was given to the Post in 1931 by the US Army. A crane will haul the Cannon from its current location to be cleaned and repainted in Maryland. Much of the $4000 cost is being covered by the Nanticoke Post 6 Memorial Fund – in memory of several past members. Donations are being accepted at the Post, or by mail to Cannon Restoration, P.O. Box 781, Seaford, DE 19973.