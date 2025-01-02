American Lung Association: Elevated Levels of Cancer-Causing Radon Gas Detected in 15.4% of Delaware Homes
Radon remains the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, and according to the American Lung Association, Radon levels appear at dangerous levels in too many homes–including Elevated Levels of Radon Detected in 15.4% of Delaware households in the latest report. During January for National Radon Action Month, the Lung Association in Delaware strongly urges all residents to test their home for radon and take immediate steps to mitigate the threat if high levels are found. Do-it-yourself test kits are simple to use and inexpensive. As a part of a partnership with Protect Environmental, the Lung Association is offering free radon test kits in select markets nationwide. Learn more and request a test kit at this link: Free Radon Test Kit – ALA – www.freeradontestkit.com.