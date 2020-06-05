Amid rumors of a protest, Tanger Outlets will close early

Tanger Outlets on Coastal Highway will close at 2:00 p.m. today, two hours before a possible vigil and protest in solidarity with the national movement against police misconduct in the death of George Floyd.

The busy shopping complex indicates that it will shut down early out of an abundance of caution. Stores also closed early Monday when there were rumors of a protest that, although said to be canceled, did in fact occur peacefully in Rehoboth Beach.

The vigil is expected to take place today at 4:00 p.m., according to organizers who have posted on social media. If held, it would take place without the support of two previous sponsors, the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice and Women’s March Sussex-Delaware.