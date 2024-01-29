And the Snow Plow Name Winners Are…

Three more DelDOT snow plows now have names! This year’s winners are “Ice Ice Bladey” – from Sophia R, a 4th grader at Rehoboth Elementary School. “Melton John” from Parker H a home-schooled kindergartner from Kent County and “Blades of Flurries from Logan S, a 3rd grader at St. Anthony of Padua Grade School in Kent County. DelDOT officials say this is the third year for the contest and over 200 entries were received from schools across the state.