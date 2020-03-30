Anglers reminded to practice social distancing in Delaware

Take advantage of the early opening of the upstate trout season for adult anglers on Tuesday, March 31 to help minimize crowds and accommodate responsible outdoor recreation during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) period.

Anglers are reminded to practice safe social distancing – a minimum of six feet, or about the length of some fishing rods – and to choose less-crowded areas to cast their lines into the streams.

Getting outdoors is a great way to reduce stress and enjoy fresh air to help physical and mental well-being, however, everyone is reminded to be considerate of others and to act responsibly. DNREC’s Natural Resources Police will have a presence at the streams to monitor fishing and angler activity for crowding and appropriate distancing.

Upstate trout season will open in seven designated trout streams in northern New Castle County for only youth anglers under age 16 on Monday, March 30 at 7 a.m., followed by the opening of trout season for all anglers on Tuesday, March 31 starting one half-hour before sunrise. Youth anglers can be accompanied by adults on the March 30 youth day, but only youth can fish that day.

White Clay Creek, Red Clay Creek, Christina Creek, Pike Creek, Beaver Run, Wilson Run, and Mill Creek will be stocked with thousands of rainbow and brown trout, including some trophy-sized fish. Trout stocking is currently planned to continue weekly in April at White Clay Creek and periodically at the other streams prior to or until Thursday, April 30.

Downstate trout season remains open at Tidbury Pond near Dover and Newton Pond near Greenwood, both of which opened March 7. All plans are subject to change based on health and safety considerations and any changes will be announced.

Managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, proceeds from the purchase of Delaware trout stamps are used to help purchase next year’s trout for stocking. The popular fishery also is supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funds administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that are generated from anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online and by license agents statewide that remain open (license sales are suspended at the licensing desk in DNREC’s Richardson and Robbins Building in Dover during the coronavirus outbreak). To purchase a license online or to find a participating agent (agents should be contacted to determine if they are open), visit dnrec.delaware.gov. For additional information on Delaware fishing licenses, call 302-739-9918.