Animal Cruelty Investigation in Progress After Dog Found Thrown into Canary Creek

The Office of Animal Welfare’s Delaware Animal Services (DAS) is looking for information that may lead to an arrest after Lewes Police found a dog that was thrown into Canary Creek and secured to a sledgehammer. The dog was found dead. The act of animal cruelty occurred in the area of Pilottown Road. Lewes Police contacted the DAS on Friday afternoon, March 24th. The dog is described as a male, possibly a terrier mix, approximately 40 pounds, and black and brown in color. The dog was not microchipped and was without any identification. Authorities do not know how long the dog was in the water. Anyone with any information is urged to contact DAS at 302-255-4646 or online at animalservices.delaware.gov. Tips may be made anonymously.