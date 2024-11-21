Announcement of $1.8 Million Investment to Bolster Cybersecurity Training at Every Maryland Community College

Governor Wes Moore today announced a $1.8 million award to BCR Cyber and the Maryland Association of Community Colleges to bolster Maryland’s cybersecurity talent pipeline. The announcement was made during a ribbon cutting at Howard Community College. The funding, secured in partnership with U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, will help make Maryland more competitive by empowering all of Maryland’s 16 community colleges to offer cutting-edge experiential training that both complements and enhances technical skills through new cyber ranges.

“Maryland’s pathway to national leadership in cybersecurity runs through our community colleges,” said Gov. Moore. “Today marks the latest chapter in our work to make Maryland the cyber capital of the United States and connect all Marylanders with the training they need to compete for jobs of tomorrow.”

Cyber ranges are interactive, simulated platforms that provide hands-on, experiential learning in a secure environment. The new funding, made possible by a new Talent Innovation Fund, will provide training, support services, and direct connections to employment through BCR Cyber and the Maryland Workforce Association.

Howard Community College is the first operational cyber range on a Maryland community college campus.

“Maryland’s community colleges are leading the way on strengthening our workforce, and this announcement continues their momentum,” said Senators Cardin and Van Hollen. “This investment builds on $2 million we delivered earlier this year for equipment, labs and personnel to jumpstart the Maryland Association of Community College’s vision of equipping all 16 colleges to offer state-of-the-art cyber education while opening up opportunities for all to secure good-paying jobs. We applaud Governor Moore’s commitment to this goal, local industry’s partnership, and Howard Community College’s initiative in being the first to reach this milestone.”

“Cyber ranges provide the hands-on experience that employers demand and workers seek,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. “Maryland will continue to invest in innovative approaches to cultivate top cyber talent and build the pipeline to high-demand, high-growth jobs.”

Over the three-year grant period, more than 1,100 prospective cybersecurity professionals will have access to cyber range training. The project will focus on providing opportunity to individuals who are typically underrepresented in the industry, including women and people of color.

“This investment solidifies Maryland community colleges as a national leader on cyber and workforce development,” said Maryland Association of Community Colleges Executive Director Brad Phillips. “We’re honored to be chosen for this award and look forward to working with our partners to fill critical skills gaps in the cybersecurity industry.”

The funding builds upon investments by the Maryland Department of Commerce’s Build Our Future grant program, the Senator George C. Edwards Fund, and a federal Congressionally-Directed Spending award secured by Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen. The award is the pilot investment from the new Talent Innovation Program, which Governor Moore signed into law earlier this year. The Talent Innovation Program allows the Department of Labor to invest in innovative workforce practices in growth sectors where Maryland has a key competitive edge, like cybersecurity.

“The Build Our Future grant program recognizes the incredible potential of Maryland’s community colleges to transform our state’s cyber workforce,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. “Cyber ranges are an important contribution to one of Maryland’s most powerful and innovative industry sectors and a major step toward making our economy more competitive, more robust, and more equitable.”

“Howard Community College thanks Governor Moore and Maryland Association of Community Colleges for their steadfast support,” said Howard Community College President Dr. Daria Willis. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with BCR Cyber and the Maryland Workforce Association to provide world-class training and experiential learning for our students.”

“This investment will allow BCR Cyber, in partnership with our community college and local workforce partners, to amplify our work in meeting the needs of both industry and Maryland’s jobseekers,” said BCR Cyber Chair Bruce Spector. “Together, we will move the needle on cultivating a highly-skilled workforce to bridge the gap of cybersecurity professionals in Maryland.”

“Maryland’s robust cybersecurity ecosystem employs nearly three times as many workers as the national average, and our talent demand is even greater. The state recognizes the need and is investing in a talent pipeline that allows workforce development to quickly adapt with the needs of Industry,” said Senator Katie Fry Hester. “We are excited to start our network of training centers across the state. Our goal is to cultivate the most advanced, diverse state and local IT workforce in the nation while simultaneously increasing economic mobility.”