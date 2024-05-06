Announcement of Multistate Settlement in Principle with Opioid Manufacturer for Role in Fueling Opioid Epidemic

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings today announced a multistate settlement in principle with opioid manufacturer Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Amneal) for its role in fueling the nationwide epidemic of opioid addictions and overdoses. Amneal produces several generic opioid products and was one of the largest manufacturers of opioids from 2006 to 2019, selling nearly nine billion pills. Attorney General Jennings and a multistate coalition of attorneys general allege that Amneal knowingly failed to monitor and report suspicious orders placed by its customers, as it was required to by federal law. The settlement in principle announced today will provide a nationwide total of $92.5 million in cash over 10 years and $180 million worth of naloxone nasal spray, an overdose treatment medication, to participating states. The settlement in principle was negotiated by Attorney General Jennings and the attorneys general of New York, California, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia.