Annual Blessing of the Combines in Snow Hill Saturday

The Annual Blessing of the Combines will take place on Saturday in downtown Snow Hill from 10am to 3pm. The parade of combines will begin at 11am (Route 12 will be closed for about a half hour from Talkie Communications to the stop light) and will park on Green Street for the blessing and viewing. The Blessing honors local farmers and there will also be vendors, food, music, a car show and additional farm equipment on display and exhibitors throughout the downtown Snow Hill area.

Beginning Friday afternoon – Green Street will be closed to all traffic and parking for the festival is at Byrd Park and John Walter Smith Park – with free shuttles available to the festival area.