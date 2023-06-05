Another Bike Chase in Downtown Rehoboth Beach!

For the second time in less than two weeks, a bicyclist refused to stop for a Rehoboth Beach police officer and got arrested.

This most recent incident happened around 9:25 p.m. last Thursday after this bicyclist blew through the stop light at 1st Street and Rehoboth Avenue.

The man led police on a wild bike chase lasting about two and a half minutes ending here in the first block of Sussex Street where he dumped his bike and violently confronted police. The struggle lasted for several minutes with him thrashing and kicking and repeatedly screaming “My sister’s a lawyer,” among other comments.

Eventually, officers were able to subdue the bicyclist and drag him into a police car where he started pounding the insides of the car as if he were about to bust out. He eventually stopped kicking and started singing periodically as the officer drove him to the police station.

He claimed injury and was taken briefly to the hospital for an evaluation and then back to the police station.

Lt. Jaime Riddle, police spokesman, says the man has been charged with offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, failure to stop at a red light, failure to stop at a stop sign, bicycling the wrong way on a one-way street (twice) and riding a bicycle on a sidewalk.

The previous incident was a week earlier on Thursday, May 25, around 2 p.m., when a bicyclist fled a bike officer on Rehoboth Avenue near the traffic circle. That man had a warrant out for his arrest and was captured on Rehoboth Avenue-Extended.