Another Death Investigation in Downtown Rehoboth Beach

EMS crews and Rehoboth Beach police responded to the ocean block of Olive Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a woman reported in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rehoboth Beach police along with investigators from the Division of Forensic Science and Delaware State Police assisted with the investigation into the late evening hours. No word yet what they have discovered.

Previously, on April 30, a man and a woman were found shot in a hotel room on Christian Street in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Handguns were found within reach of both of them.

