Another School Year is Beginning on Delmarva

Monday is the first day of classes for Laurel School District students and students at Polytech High School as well as Talbot County. Tuesday will see the return to the classroom for students in Milford, Seaford and Sussex Tech – although Tech Freshman had their first day on Friday. Students in Caroline County begin the school year on Wednesday, August 28th.

Drivers – remember to stop for school buses that are loading or unloading students. It is illegal to pass a school bus that has it’s red lights flashing and the stop-arm extended.

Caesar Rodney, Cape Henlopen, Indian River and Delmar, Worcester County, Wicomico County, Somerset and Dorchester Counties begin after Labor Day.