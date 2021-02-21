Antares Cygnus Successfully Launches At Wallops

It was a successful launch at NASA Wallops Flight Facility Saturday, as Northrop Grumman’s Antares vehicle, carrying the Cygnus Spacecraft, lifted off on its way to the International Space Station.

The cargo of supplies and scientific-related material is expected to arrive at the International Space Station early Monday.

The spacecraft is named after Katherine Johnson, one of NASA’s mathematicians depicted in the movie “Hidden Figures.” The launch took place on the 59th anniversary of the date that John Glenn became the first astronaut to orbit Earth.