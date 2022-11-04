Antares Resupply Mission Lifts Off from Wallops Early Sunday Morning

There will be a launch of an Antares rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility on Sunday morning. The launch is set for 5:50am and is a resupply mission headed to the International Space Station. The Antares is loaded with 8200 pounds of crew supplies and station hardware – including new microgravity experiments that will benefit humans on and off the Earth.

If you want to see it at Wallops – the Visitor Center grounds in Virginia will open at 3:30am – but remember space at the visitors center is limited! You can also watch the launch on the NASA Wallops Facebook page or on NASA TV at NASA.gov.