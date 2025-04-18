Anti-Trump Protesters Will Line Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach Again this Saturday

The weekly protesters will be back on Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach just south of the Route 24 intersection on Saturday morning from 9 to 11am. The Protest for Democracy is fighting back against the actions being taken by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk and – according to the mobilize.us website – the “destruction of our government and our economy.”

There will also be a an “Old Fashioned Sit In” at noon at Legislative Hall in Dover. From there they will head – with their signs – to the Dover Lowes on Route 13 until about 1:30pm.