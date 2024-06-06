Antonio Jarmon Convicted in Wicomico County Circuit Court of Several Criminal Charges Stemming from Drive-by Shooting in 2021

Following a three-day trial, a Wicomico County jury, presided over by the Honorable S. James Sarbanes,

Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, convicted 36-year-old Antonio Jarmon of Salisbury of First-Degree Assault, Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence and related offenses stemming from a drive-by shooting occurred on December 21, 2021 at the Westside Cash Market on West Road in Salisbury. Two individuals who were standing in front of the Cash Market waiting for food they had ordered in the store were struck by bullets. One victim suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound to his leg. The other was struck in the side of his head, suffering a laceration where the bullet grazed the side of his head.

Antonio Jarmon

Charges include:

two (2) counts of First-Degree Assault,

two (2) counts of Second-Degree Assault,

two (2) counts of Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence,

Reckless Endangerment from a Motor Vehicle,

Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle,

Handgun on Person,

Possession of a Firearm with a Criminal Conviction,

and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

Sentencing was deferred pending receipt of a pre-sentence investigation. Jarmon will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Additional Information from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County:

On June 5, 2024, following a three-day trial, a Wicomico County jury, presided over by the Honorable S. James Sarbanes, Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, convicted Antonio Jarmon, 36 years of age, of Salisbury, Maryland, of two (2) counts of First-Degree Assault, two (2) counts of Second-Degree Assault, two (2) counts of Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence, Reckless Endangerment from a Motor Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle, Handgun on Person, Possession of a Firearm with a Criminal Conviction, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition. Sentencing was

deferred pending receipt of a pre-sentence investigation. Jarmon will remain in custody pending sentencing.

On December 21, 2021, a drive-by shooting occurred at the Westside Cash Market, located at 811 West Road, Salisbury, Wicomico County, Maryland. Two victims who were standing in front of the Cash Market waiting for food they had ordered in the store were struck by bullets. One victim suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound to his leg. The other victim was struck in the side of his head, suffering a laceration where the bullet grazed the side of his head.

Detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded and located three spent bullets at the scene of the Cash Market. Through investigation it was learned that the shooting was perpetrated by the driver of a Ford EcoSport vehicle which was located by officers from the Salisbury Police Department the following day, being operated by Antonio Jarmon. Pursuant to a search of the vehicle, three spent .380 shell casings were located within the backseat area of the vehicle. The vehicle, as well as Jarmon’s iPhone, were seized pursuant to the investigation. Additional evidence was recovered placing the vehicle at the Cash Market at the time of the shooting and to two separate residences associated with Jarmon both immediately before and after the shooting.



Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, “Gun violence has sadly become endemic to our society. Far too often do we see shootings perpetrated with no rhyme or reason, with victims of gun violence left in a horrible wake. We are lucky that the victims were able to escape that day with their lives. The jury’s verdict in this case sends a strong message that gun violence is not tolerated in Wicomico County, and that anyone who seeks to pull a trigger at innocent souls will face the consequence of those crimes.”



SA Jamie L. Dykes commended former Detective B. Jones of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigator, Detective Doyle of the Salisbury Police Department, Trooper Tobias of the Maryland State Police, and other members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. SA Dykes also commended Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Calabrese, who prosecuted the case and advocated for justice.