Apartment Fire in Salisbury

Two units of an 8-unit apartment on Jersey Road in Salisbury are now unlivable after a fire that occurred around 6 pm yesterday evening. The blaze appears to have been accidental and had to do with an electrical issue at an outlet in the second-floor bedroom. The fire slightly burned an 11-year-old as he was rescuing his 2-year-old sister. The injury, which is the only one reported, was so minor that he did not require medical attention. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.