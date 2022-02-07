UPDATED: DSP Identify Victim of Apparent Homicide In Wyoming, Kent Co.

UPDATED – 3:50pm – Delaware State Police have identified 37 year old Keyshawn Narcisse, of Wyoming, DE, as the individual who died during an early Sunday morning homicide on South Caesar Rodney Avenue in Woming.

==================================================================

Delaware State Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found lying in front of a residence in Wyoming, Kent County.

Troopers and officers from the Wyoming and Camden Police Departments responded to a home on South Caesar Rodney Avenue at about 3:00 a.m. Sunday. A 37-year-old man died later in an area hospital.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit has assumed control of the investigation. There is no information available about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-741-2729 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.