Appeal Filed Over Vote-by-Mail Ruling in Chancery Court

A stay pending appeal has been granted by Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook after an appeal to his finding last week that vote-by-mail is unconstitutional. The appeal was filed by the Department of Elections on Friday – attorneys from both sides have filed motions. The Supreme Court has expedited that appeal and will hear oral argument on October 5. The stay will remain in effect until the Delaware Supreme Court issues its decision. However, the stay does allow the Department of Elections to continue to process mail-in-voting applications and prepare ballots – but those ballots cannot be sent to voters.

