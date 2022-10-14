Apple Scrapple Festival Begins Today in Bridgeville

The 30th Anniversary Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville begins this evening at 4pm. The opening ceremony is at 6pm – followed by the Little Miss Apple Scrapple Pageant at 6:30 and a Kids Apple Toss at 7pm. Then at 8pm is the Friday Night Street Dance with Charlie and the Cooltones.

Saturday the fun begins at 9am – with entertainment, tons of food, live bands, crafters and vendors, library carnival, a car show and more.

The festival favorite the Invitational Scrapple Sling is at 2pm. Local and State representatives and others compete for the Scrapple Sling trophy. The music continues till 10:30pm Friday night and 10pm Saturday night.

