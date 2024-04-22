Application Period Open for Student Representative to State Board of Ed

The application period for the student seat on the State Board of Education is now open – through Monday, May 6. The first-ever student representative to the State Board of Education was appointed by Governor John Carney in 2019. He says that big decisions that impact Delaware schools are made by the BOE and it’s important that Delaware students have a seat at the table. The student seat is a non-voting seat and is usually a junior or senior student. A former state Teacher of the Year, who is a current educator, is also appointed. The state BOE meets monthly and rotates its meetings throughout the counties – and they’re open to the public.

CLICK HERE FOR THE STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE APPLICATION

Additional information from Governor John Carney:

“When we make big decisions that impact schools in our state, it’s important Delaware students have a seat at the table,” said Governor Carney. “I have been pleased to hear positive experiences from the Board and the young members year after year. I encourage rising juniors and seniors to consider applying for this opportunity. Applications are due Monday, May 6.”

One qualified student applicant will be appointed to the Board to serve as a non-voting member. The student must be a Delaware resident and be enrolled in eleventh or twelfth grade at a Delaware public school during the 2024-2025 academic year. Applicants who demonstrate a commitment to ensuring quality education for Delaware students will be given priority consideration.

“Providing an informed youth voice is important to the Board’s work in representing the students’ voice in Delaware,” said Shawn Brittingham, President of the State Board of Education. “We have learned much from our previous five student Board Members and value the insight that students bring to conversations regarding policies and programs impacting all students across our state.”

The non-voting student seat was approved by the General Assembly in 2018 with the passage of House Bill 455 – legislation sponsored by Representative Stephanie T. Bolden and Senator Jack Walsh. The Governor annually appoints to the Board an eleventh or twelfth grade student, and a former State Teacher of the Year who also is a current educator.

The Board’s regular monthly meetings are open to the public and typically scheduled for the third Thursday evening of the month. The Board rotates its meetings to be held in all three counties.