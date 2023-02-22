Applications Available Online to Join Indian River School District Community Advisory Board

The Indian River School District is seeking new members to join its Community Advisory Board. The District formed the board In accordance with a November 6, 2019 Consent Order* that focuses on building their capacity to meet the needs of all students in their home schools. The board addresses various matters related to the Consent Order, including academic and behavioral interventions for all district students and inclusive practices. Anyone who is interested in serving on the Community Advisory Board should contact Director of Special Education Judith Brittingham at judith.brittingham@irsd.k12.de.us or fill out an application at this link:

IRSD Community Advisory Board Application (google.com)