Applications Being Taken for Laurel PD Citizen Police Academy

The Laurel Police Department is taking applications for its Citizen Police Academy being held this spring.

The “Go Behind the Badge” event is an eight-week program that provides residents with a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement. Classes will be held once-a-week. The three hour sessions will focus on the following topic: K9 demonstrations, simulated car stops, drug investigations, impaired driving seminars, a tour of the 911 center, use of force simulators, criminal investigations, and much more.

Please click here for the application. Seats will be limited to 25 participants. The application deadline is Monday (February 21st). Applications can be dropped off in-person to the Laurel Police Department or emailed to neal.carrier@cj.state.de.us. Any questions about this event, please contact Captain Kracyla at 302-875-2244.