Applications For Del. Corrections Citizens Academy Due By Sunday

The Delaware Department of Correction is still looking for applicants who are interested in joining the Fall 2021 Citizens Academy. The deadline to apply is this Sunday for the weekly sessions that begin Wednesday, October 6th.

The program provides a look inside operations and programs of the DOC and insight into how it carries out its dual mission of public safety and rehabilitation. Sessions and tours will take place at the Sussex Community Corrections Center, Sussex Correctional Institution and a regional Probation and Parole Office.

“Public engagement is a priority for the Department of Correction and for this Fall we are looking to build on our highly successful Citizens Academy which met earlier this year,” Commissioner of Correction Monroe Hudson said. “Whether you are considering a career in law enforcement, want to partner with the DOC, learn more about the various programs and educational opportunities available to offenders, or have a loved one who has been supervised by us we encourage you to apply to participate in our Citizens Academy which starts October 6.”

The DOC Citizens Academy will meet from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on six Wednesday evenings from October 6 through November 10.

To apply, please CLICK HERE

Completed forms should be returned to Jason.Miller@Delaware.gov