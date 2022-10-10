Applications for Financial Literacy Education Fund Now Being Accepted

Delaware schools, nonprofits, and community organizations are invited to apply for a new round of state grant funds to support financial literacy education. Over $400,000 is available to support programs that meet criteria established by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner and the Delaware Department of Education. Since 2010, over $2.5-million has been awarded to dozens of organizations statewide. Funding for the Financial Literacy Education Fund comes from a license fee charged to businesses that make high-cost payday loans and car title loans.

In a release from the Department of State – These programs teach students to save at an early age, help coach families on the path to home ownership, give single parents tools for financial independence, and more.

Successful grant proposals will approach financial literacy in ways that are proactive, preventive, and forward-thinking. Programs designed to reach underserved populations and regions of the state that have had limited access to financial literacy services are encouraged, with special emphasis on reaching out to veterans, seniors, and minority communities.

All schools recognized by the Department of Education and Delaware organizations with 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt status are eligible to apply.

Grant applications are due by December 1, 2022, and must be completed using the form available at https://banking.delaware.gov/financial-literacy-education-fund/. Forms should be emailed to Florence Jones at the Office of the State Bank Commissioner at florence.jones@delaware.gov along with any attachments. Receipt of grant applications will be confirmed within three business days. If applicants do not receive confirmation, they should contact Florence Jones at 302-739-4235 and resubmit their applications.