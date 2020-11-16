Applications for Worcester County Restaurant Relief Grant Program Accepted through Nov 30

Restaurant owners impacted by the current health pandemic are urged to apply for grant funds through the Worcester County Restaurant Relief Grant Program. Applications will be accepted online now through 11:59 p.m. on November 30.

“Worcester County’s Restaurant Relief Grant Program provides individual restaurateurs with grant relief of up to ten-thousand dollars to help restaurants with payroll and rent, outdoor dining expenses, site upgrades, carryout tech support, sanitation, and supplies,” Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development Director Melanie Pursel said. “Applications will be accepted through November 30 or until all grant funds have been expended.”

Worcester County Economic Development (WCED), in cooperation with an independent review board, will award grant funds in increments of $5,000 to restaurants with up to 10 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees, $7,500 to restaurants with 11-25 FTE employees, and $10,000 to restaurants with 26 or more FTE employees.

To learn more about this grant opportunity or to apply, visit www.choosemarylandscoast.org.

Applicants should thoroughly review eligibility requirements and the Frequently Asked Questions prior to applying. Submitting an incomplete or inaccurate application may render an applicant ineligible for program funding. For additional information, contact WCED at (410) 632-3112.