Applications Open for Maryland Community Schools Rental Assistance Program

Applications are now open for the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Community Schools Rental Assistance Program. This program provides emergency rental assistance to eligible student households enrolled in Maryland community schools who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness. Funds will be awarded to qualified organizations – must be non-profit, local government agency or quasi public-private organization to be eligible to apply. There will be a virtual information session Wednesday, April 9 at noon. Completed applications are due no later than 4pm on Thursday, May 1st.

Additional information from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development:

The new program was established during the 2024 Legislative Session and is administered by the Department’s Division of Homeless Solutions.

“Every day, we work to reinforce the fact that homelessness is a housing status, not a population. Across Maryland, families and youth are highly impacted by homelessness – they just tend to be hidden since they are less likely to be unsheltered,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “Through the Community Schools Rental Assistance Program, we’re not only supporting families in crisis, but also fostering stronger communities where every child has the opportunity to succeed academically and personally.”

The Department anticipates awarding a total of $10 million in funding to grantees, which includes $5 million from Fiscal Year 2025 appropriations and an estimated $5 million for Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations. Final funding awarded through the competitive round is contingent on the program appropriation approved in the final Fiscal Year 2026 state budget.

Eligible uses of financial assistance under the program include prospective rent (including security deposit), rental arrears, prospective utility assistance, utility arrears, relocation expenses, and fines or fees associated with rental or utility payments.

Funds will be awarded on a competitive basis to qualified organizations.

For more information on the training session and to apply, visit the Division of Homeless Solutions webpage.