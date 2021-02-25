Appointments Available Fri. For 2nd Vaccine Doses

More appointments are available Friday at a State of Delaware / Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination event at Dover International Speedway for people who have already received the first dose of the vaccine.

People who received the first shot 28 or more days ago from a pharmacy, medical provider or other source in Delaware and have not obtained the second dose may sign up for an appointment. They should make an appointment before 6:00 p.m. today (Thursday February 25th).

Delaware Health and Social Services released these requirements:

Those being vaccinated will need to demonstrate with their vaccination card that they received their first dose on or before January 29. These vaccinations are for individuals who live, work or obtain their health care in Delaware, and received their first dose in Delaware.

Many recipients vaccinated at the FEMA event have reported the whole process, including registration, vaccination and the post-vaccination observation period, taking 30 to 45 minutes from when they arrive to when they leave.

Scheduling under the new eligibility for these second-dose appointments opened at 10 a.m. today at de.gov/fema. Those without Internet access may call DPH at 1-833-643-1715, but wait time may be lengthy based on call volume and online registration is urged.

Individuals will have an option to create an appointment for someone else after they create their own. However, the appointments are expected to fill quickly and people may not be able to make family appointments for the same time frame. A single email may be tied to multiple appointments. Everyone who arrives to be vaccinated must have an appointment.

Visitors can access the vaccination site via Dover International Speedway’s Leipsic Road entrance. To reduce waiting, those with appointments will be urged not to show up early. Just in case, those arriving at the site need to ensure:

You enter the Speedway grounds via 1000 Leipsic Road, not the main entrance from Route 13.

You have personal identification (a driver’s licenses or photo ID).

Proof of first COVID-19 vaccination (vaccination card).

Confirmation of your appointment.

Additional information about COVID-19 vaccine rollout is available at de.gov/covidvaccine. Questions can be directed to the Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715. People who are deaf or hard of hearing should call 2-1-1 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Individuals can email their questions concerning the vaccine to Vaccine@Delaware.gov.