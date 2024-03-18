Approval of SB 241 Needed to Make Legal Cancellation of DE Presidential Primary

After Super Tuesday, Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump won enough delegates to clinch the GOP nomination – and soon after GOP candidate Nikki Haley suspended her campaign. It was then announced that the Delaware Election Commissioner, Anthony Albence, canceled the Delaware Republican Presidential Primary as there was only one active candidate left. Delaware Republican Party Chair, Julianne Murray today told the Talk of Delmarva’s Jake Smith that there are legal problems with the State Election Commission’s actions.

Last week State Senator Dave Lawson (R-15) introduced Senate Bill 241 which expands the timeframe in which a candidate may withdraw from the presidential primary election – including the option on not holding such an election in the event of only one remaining candidate. It would also save Delaware the $1.5-million cost for the primary election. SB 241 would also declare the remaining candidate, in this case – Donald Trump – as receiving 100% of the vote for the party’s primary election and be declared the winner.

Murray asks that all Delawareans contact their State Senators and State Representatives as time to pass Senate Bill 241 is of the essence. It must be passed this Tuesday – in both chambers. The measure has full approval from Murray and will make the actions by the State Election Commissioner legal. She adds that this legislation is one of two ways that she is able to protect Delaware’s delegates to the National Convention. The other way would be to hold the primary, which would still cost the state $1.5-million. SB 241 will expire at the end of this year.

BACKGROUND – Back in September, Murray had to file a 16-F Plan – with the National party which describes how Delaware law and the party operates and that in Delaware – winner takes all – but only on the first ballot. However, the cancellation of the primary by the State Election Commissioner changed all that. She contacted the RNC because she would have to apply for a waiver of Delaware’s 16-F plan to avoid being penalized for not following the submitted plan. Murray says this issue was not the Delaware GOP’s fault and they had nothing to do with the change. The RNC has given approval.