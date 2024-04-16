April 15th – Key Bridge Update

Image from Key Bridge Response 2024

The body of a fourth missing construction worker has been recovered at the Key Bridge collapse. The victim has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and was positively identified Monday. The family has requested privacy and the victim’s name is not being released.

Fox News is reporting that a criminal investigation has been opened by the FBI into the collapse of the Key Bridge on March 26th. This is separate from the National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Unified Command continues to remove the hundreds of containers from the M/V Dali in an effort to gain access to the portion of the Key Bridge that lies atop the ship. Removal of the containers is a critical step required to safely move the M/V Dali and eventually fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel.