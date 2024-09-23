Area Ocean Waters Slowly Reopening

DNREC is lifting the recreational water advisory today. However municipalities may still have specific restrictions. If medical waste is seen on a state-managed Delaware beach – contact the DNREC environmental hotline at 800-662-8802.

Dewey Beach announced over the weekend that the ocean would reopen today/Monday.

None of the other Delaware beach towns have updated their beach/ocean notices for several days.

In Maryland, Ocean City reopened the water on Saturday. And some of the beaches were reopened at Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland and Virginia. However the North End of Assateague Island – north of the State Park – remains closed to visitation.

The investigation continues by state and federal officials as to the origin of the medical waste.