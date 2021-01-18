Area Teen Seriously Hurt In Pa. Snowboard Accident

A local student has been seriously injured while snowboarding in Pennsylvania.

Family members say Gavin Birl, a sophomore at Cape Henlopen High School, suffered spinal injuries last Tuesday. He underwent surgery at Lehigh Valley Hospital and faces intensive rehabilitation therapy in Philadelphia.

It was learned over the weekend that his spinal cord was not severed.

As Gavin’s family and friends pray for his recovery, a family friends has set up a GoFundMe account to cover expenses such as hotel stays, travel and other costs. The campaign has raised more than $66,000.

